Frank Lloyd Wright skyscraper in Bartlesville to close

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published August 12, 2024 at 5:18 PM CDT
The Price Tower is seen in Bartlesville.
Wikimedia Commons
The Price Tower is seen in Bartlesville.

One of only two existing skyscrapers designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright plans to shut its doors.

The Price Tower in Bartlesville closes Sept. 1 due to financial hardships. Cynthia Blanchard, CEO of the tower’s ownership group Copper Tree Inc., told Bartlesville Radio, “We have had to scale back tremendously, because we don't have the business now.”

Blanchard previously sold some of the items designed by Wright to try and stay open. This went against a preservation easement from the Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy. The easement helps preserve historic buildings.

The news of the closure comes after the conservancy filed legal action last week against Blanchard, Copper Tree Inc and Green Copper Holdings Inc.

Executive Director of the conservancy Barbara Gordon opposes the sale.

“These items were sold as a way for them to pay off whatever outstanding debts and operating costs that they couldn’t do, and that’s not a way to do business,” Gordon said.

The items sold to a Dallas gallery included a one-of-a-kind rolling directory for the building, an armchair, stools, copper relief panels and tables.

Gordon says someone else may need to own Price Tower.

“They need to find a new owner for the building that can infuse their investments into the building and a sustainable operating model,” she said.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
