TU grad students show school librarians robotics, virtual reality possibilities

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published August 13, 2024 at 5:43 PM CDT
University of Tulsa graduate students control a robot that functions like a dog on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at an event for Tulsa Public Schools librarians on the college campus.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
University of Tulsa graduate students control a robot that functions like a dog on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at an event for Tulsa Public Schools librarians on the college campus.

Editor's note: The University of Tulsa holds the broadcasting license for KWGS.

Tulsa Public Schools’ librarians got some ideas on Tuesday about how to serve students with modern technology.

University of Tulsa graduate students gave robotics and virtual reality demonstrations to the librarians in attendance at the university.

Computer science grad student Jacob Hart said libraries can use virtual reality in remote learning settings.

“By literally letting a student transport into the digital world that is fully representative of what they’re used to, it triggers a lot of these subconscious things that kind of helps them get ready to learn,”

On the robotics front, Hart showed the librarians a remote-controlled robot that functioned like a dog.

Nathan Hale High School librarian Richard Wills said the robot gave him ideas.

"I’ve done robotics with my elementary students when I was an elementary teacher, so now I’m thinking, what’s my next step with that program at Hale, and how can we bridge that gap going into robotics?" he said.

Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson said the perspective her librarians got was important considering students' technological fluency.

"It’s fantastic that our librarians and our educators are getting caught up to speed on a virtual technology lens, as well as just keeping them up to date on all things science, technology, engineering, mathematics.

Tulsa Public Schools is back in session Tuesday, August 20.
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
