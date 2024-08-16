Ryan Walters urges Oklahoma House to start his impeachment proceedings ‘immediately’

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s top education official has dared the state House to begin impeachment proceedings against him.

Standing outside the House chamber at the Capitol, state Superintendent Ryan Walters said recent calls for an investigation into his leadership at the Oklahoma State Department of Education are mere political attacks by lawmakers eying higher office.

He urged House lawmakers to begin the impeachment process Monday morning by presenting any evidence against him to the state Senate. He said doing so would give Oklahomans clarity and put an end to lies about him.

“We do not need to wait on an investigation,” Walters said after abruptly calling a news conference Friday afternoon. “It is time to start the proceedings immediately.”

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, rejected the idea of impeaching an elected official.

“I will not overturn the will of the people, regardless of any demands made,” McCall said in a statement Friday.

Walters’ fellow Republicans in the Legislature have been openly critical of the state superintendent in recent weeks, complaining that the Education Department is withholding funds for school security, asthma inhalers and teacher maternity leave.

They also objected to a lack of responsiveness by the Walters administration to their requests for information and to his staff blocking lawmakers from entering private meetings of the state Board of Education, despite legislators having legal authority to attend.

Walters denied any lack of transparency. He said lawmakers have publicized baseless lies about him.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, speaks on the House floor on May 22 at the state Capitol. He specifically called out Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who wrote a letter this week asking for an investigation into whether Walters committed impeachable offenses.

Walters accused McCall and McBride of trying to impeach him for political gain, despite the speaker shutting down calls for an impeachment inquiry earlier this week.

Walters claimed the speaker plans to run for governor in 2026 and said McCall aimed an attack on “his biggest political opponent” in that election.

“The speaker wants to impeach me for political advantage in the 2026 governor’s race,” Walters said. “So then, let’s start the impeachment proceedings.”

McCall has not announced a gubernatorial run. Walters said he personally couldn’t care less about future elections.

McBride did not immediately comment Friday afternoon.

McCall said Thursday he agreed to allow a state watchdog agency, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, to investigate spending concerns at the state Education Department.

LOFT is the “ideal entity” to examine state agency spending rather than the Legislature calling a special session to look into financial disputes, McCall said. The agency reports to the state Legislature with budget recommendations.

“While Superintendent Walters may desire a path toward his own impeachment, my focus is firmly on the LOFT investigation into the Oklahoma State Department of Education,” McCall said. “This investigation is about ensuring taxpayer dollars are properly allocated, not targeting individuals. It is essential we understand why school districts are not receiving their required funding. My advice to Superintendent Walters is to prioritize getting resources to Oklahoma schools and improving our state’s education rankings, rather than engaging in political theatrics.”

The state Senate wasn’t involved in initiating the LOFT investigation, but it won’t stand in the way of it, the chamber’s leader President Pro Tem Greg Treat said Friday.

“While senators will need to recuse themselves from the investigation to avoid a potential conflict of interest if we have to act on the findings, I fully respect Speaker McCall’s desire to move forward with an inquiry and I will not be an impediment,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “It is my hope the House moves forward expeditiously. The Senate will stand ready to respond to any of the findings.”

House Democrats have urged the Republican supermajority five times to convene a committee investigation into Walters. On Friday, they again demanded answers to fiscal and operational concerns with the state Education Department.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said “we need an investigative committee charged with holding (Walters) accountable to his willful neglect to do his job as state superintendent.”

This story is from nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice.

