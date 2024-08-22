Former Tulsa Mayor Rodger Randle endorses Karen Keith

A former Tulsa mayor has endorsed Karen Keith in the city’s mayoral race.

In a letter to the Tulsa World this week, former mayor Rodger Randle said Keith is “trusted” throughout local government, and the “safest” choice for mayor.

Keith is the District 2 county commissioner, and was director of community relations and vision implementation for former mayor Bill LaFortune.

"She’s had decades of experience in local government,” Randle told Public Radio Tulsa Thursday. “She knows Tulsa, Tulsa knows her, and she is respected and has worked in all parts of the city.”

Randle was mayor from 1988 to 1992. He’s the second former mayor to endorse a candidate in the race — Kathy Taylor has endorsed candidate Monroe Nichols, a current Oklahoma state representative.

Keith has also received endorsements from Tulsa’s Fraternal Order of Police chapter and Tulsa firefighers. Nichols additionally received endorsements from former Oklahoma governors David Walter s and Brad Henry.

A third mayoral candidate, former businessman Brent VanNorman has been endorsed by former Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and Tulsa’s congressman Kevin Hern.