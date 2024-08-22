© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listen for live coverage of the Democratic National Convention from NPR Mon - Thurs evenings, 8 - 10pm this week.

Former Tulsa Mayor Rodger Randle endorses Karen Keith

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published August 22, 2024 at 3:26 PM CDT
Rodger Randle
Screenshot
/
City of Tulsa
Rodger Randle

A former Tulsa mayor has endorsed Karen Keith in the city’s mayoral race.

In a letter to the Tulsa World this week, former mayor Rodger Randle said Keith is “trusted” throughout local government, and the “safest” choice for mayor.

Keith is the District 2 county commissioner, and was director of community relations and vision implementation for former mayor Bill LaFortune.

"She’s had decades of experience in local government,” Randle told Public Radio Tulsa Thursday. “She knows Tulsa, Tulsa knows her, and she is respected and has worked in all parts of the city.”

Randle was mayor from 1988 to 1992. He’s the second former mayor to endorse a candidate in the race — Kathy Taylor has endorsed candidate Monroe Nichols, a current Oklahoma state representative.

Keith has also received endorsements from Tulsa’s Fraternal Order of Police chapter and Tulsa firefighers. Nichols additionally received endorsements from former Oklahoma governors David Walters and Brad Henry.

A third mayoral candidate, former businessman Brent VanNorman has been endorsed by former Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and Tulsa’s congressman Kevin Hern.
Local & Regional
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan