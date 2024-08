Here are unofficial Aug. 27 election results for the Tulsa area. Next to each candidate’s name is the percentage of the vote they garnered rounded to the nearest percentage, followed by total votes cast in the race. The ▸ symbol indicates a winning candidate. Races without winners will go to a Nov. 5 runoff.

Legislative, district, and county officers

STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 33 - REPUBLICAN

▸CHRISTI GILLESPIE: 55%

SHELLEY GWARTNEY: 45%

Total votes: 4,726

STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 98 - REPUBLICAN

DEAN DAVIS: 49%

▸ GABE WOOLLEY: 51%

Total votes: 2,480

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 2 - DEMOCRAT

SARAH ELIZABETH GRAY: 55%

MARIA VELIZ BARNES: 45%

Total votes: 11,216

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 2 - REPUBLICAN

LONNIE SIMS: 60%

MELISSA MYERS: 41%

Total votes: 13,163

City of Sand Springs

PROPOSITION FOR AGREEMENT WITH PSO

▸YES: 72%

NO: 28%

Total votes: 1,398

City of Tulsa

MAYOR

CASEY BRADFORD: 1%

BRENT L. VANNORMAN: 32%

KALEB HOOSIER: 0%

JOHN JOLLEY: 1%

PAUL TAY: 0%

MONROE NICHOLS: 33%

KAREN KEITH: 33%

Total votes: 56,585

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

ANGELA K. CHAMBERS: 33%

▸VANESSA HALL-HARPER: 67%

Total votes: 4,686

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

STEPHANIE REISDORPH: 20%

ANTHONY ARCHIE: 42%

RHENE D RITTER: 18%

AARON L BISOGNO: 10%

W.R. CASEY JR.: 11%

Total votes: 3,980

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

▸ JACKIE DUTTON: 54%

SUSAN FREDERICK: 46%

Total votes: 2,401

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

AARON GRIFFITH: 23%

▸LAURA BELLIS: 77%

Total votes: 8,332

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

ALICIA ANDREWS: 36%

▸KAREN GILBERT: 64%

Total votes: 4,780

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

URIAH I DAVIS: 30%

▸ CHRISTIAN BENGEL: 70%

Total votes: 2,992

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL DISTRICT 7

LORI DECTER WRIGHT: 49%

MARGIE ALFONSO: 8%

EDDIE HUFF: 44%

Total votes: 5,204

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

▸PHIL LAKIN: 69%

CHRIS CONE: 31%

Total votes: 10,441

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL DISTRICT 9

JAYME FOWLER: 28%

JULIE DUNBAR: 17%

CAROL BUSH: 42%

MATTHEW NELSON: 7%

LEEANN CROSBY: 6%

Total votes: 10,318

PROPOSITION NO. 1, 2024 PROPOSED CITY CHARTER AMENDMENT - CITY COUNCILORS' SALARIES

▸YES: 63%

NO: 37%

Total votes: 55,656

PROPOSITION NO. 2, 2024 PROPOSED CITY CHARTER AMENDMENT - CITY AUDITOR'S SALARY

▸YES: 57%

NO: 43%

Total votes: 55,609

Collinsville Public Schools

PROPOSITION NO. 1

▸YES: 76%

NO: 25%

Total votes: 1,706

PROPOSITION NO. 2

▸YES: 77%

NO: 23%

Total votes: 1,710