Stitt advocates for less housing regulations in national media appearance

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appeared Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation to talk about the Republican platform before November’s election.

Stitt was questioned about former President Trump’s plan to tackle the housing shortage across the country, including in Oklahoma.

“[Trump] said he would like to release more federal lands to allow homes to be built,” said anchor Margaret Brennan. “Is that sufficient?”

Stitt didn’t answer with a concrete 'yes' or 'no,' but did criticize Kamala Harris before talking about cutting housing regulations to build more homes.

“Permitting reform, make it easier [for] developers, make it easier for people to develop and build houses, get rid of regulations,” he said. "That’s the free-market principles that we believe in.”

Stitt’s office did not respond to a request to clarify his answer to Brennan’s question regarding Trump’s plan.

According to a 2023 report from the nonprofit Housing Solutions Tulsa, an estimated 12,900 housing units of all kinds are needed in the next ten years to meet demand in the Tulsa metro.

The housing shortage and homelessness have become key issues nationally and locally, with homelessness being a central talking point in Tulsa’s mayoral election Tuesday.