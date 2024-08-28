© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Lawsuit between tribal member, Broken Arrow Public Schools settled

Oklahoma Public Media Exchange (OPMX) | By Katie Hallum
Published August 28, 2024 at 5:28 PM CDT
According to court documents, Black says in 2022, two Broken Arrow High School faculty members attempted to remove an eagle feather attached to her graduation cap before she walked onto the field for the ceremony.

Broken Arrow Public Schools refute Black’s claims, stating that while two employees did speak to her regarding the feather, there was no physical effort to remove the plume.

While beliefs vary among tribes, many Native cultures gift eagle feathers as a symbol of honor to an individual.

No record of what was agreed is currently available.

“Ms. Black is satisfied with the settlement agreement reached with Broken Arrow Public Schools,” Shoney Blake, Black’s attorney, wrote in an email. “She continues to be grateful for all of the work that has been done in Oklahoma and nationwide to protect students’ right to wear tribal regalia in their graduation ceremonies; and is looking forward to representing her Otoe people in the future at her college graduation ceremony.”

A year after the lawsuit was filed, Senate Bill 429 was adopted, affirming the right for students to wear regalia at graduation as they express religious freedom.

The bill came after lawmakers, such as former Attorney General Mike Hunter, began to speak out in support of tribal students after numerous incidents occurred between school administrators and students attempting to wear regalia.

Katie Hallum
Katie Hallum covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
See stories by Katie Hallum