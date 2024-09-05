© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Lankford explores energy, cybersecurity efforts during TU campus visit

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published September 5, 2024 at 2:55 PM CDT
Michael Keller, professor and dean at TU, walks with Sen. James Lankford (center) and professor Cem Sarica (far right) on a tour of TU's north campus.
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
Michael Keller, professor and dean at TU, walks with Sen. James Lankford (center) and professor Cem Sarica (far right) on a tour of TU's north campus.

The University of Tulsa showcased some of its initiatives to Oklahoma’s senior U.S. senator on Thursday.

Sen. James Lankford toured TU’s north campus to learn about research involving hydrogen blending, a process integrating hydrogen with natural gas to reduce carbon emissions. The process is appealing to oil and gas executives in part because it offers an incremental pathway to greener energy solutions.

"People talk about a switch to hydrogen, there are literally a million different issues with that. But the initial focus is blending the two together and seeing if you can figure out how to make it work," said Lankford.

Professor of Petroleum Engineering Cem Sarica also presented plans for a mock natural gas distribution center designed to assess vulnerabilities to cyberattacks.

“We started with existing facilities, but we needed to expand and develop a dedicated space for [our] cyber project. This is our war room, so to speak, and we hash everything out here,” said Sarica.

Cem Sarica (left) picks up a hard hat as he prepares to tour TU's north campus with Sen. James Lankford (center).
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
Cem Sarica (left) picks up a hard hat in his "war room" for research as he prepares to tour TU's north campus with Sen. James Lankford (center).

The cybersecurity project involves multiple disciplines and aims to stay ahead of threats targeting infrastructure that experts say will likely increase as technology develops. Lankford noted the global demand for energy is not expected to diminish.

“Now with AI, with data centers, with so much need for electricity out there, people are saying, ‘We just need electricity, period, because we can’t find enough production of electricity,’” said Lankford.

While Lankford demurred to discuss government funding, he praised TU’s facilities as “remarkable.”

We must note, TU holds the broadcast license for KWGS.
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
