Recommendations from visas and work permits task force draws mixed reactions

The Oklahoma State Work Permits and Visa Task Force issued recommendations to find ways to aid immigrants who want to live and work in the state.

The task force, created by Gov. Kevin Stitt in April, was tasked with finding ways to “bolster our workforce and create opportunities for those who are here contributing to our communities and economy.”

The recommendations have drawn criticism from conservative voices in the Legislature, including Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, of the newly formed Freedom Caucus, as well as praise from others like Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, chair of Oklahoma’s Latino Caucus.

The task force’s report, released at the end of August, included recommendations to:

Create the Office of New Oklahomans,

Issue qualified migrants with Driving Privilege Cards,

Promote policies to help international talent navigate credentialing processes,

Pilot programs to issue more work permits and visas to non-citizens, and

Empower employers to seek non-citizens to fill high-demand jobs.

Deevers, on social media and in an official statement, criticized the recommendations. He said they failed to put the well-being of Oklahomans first.

“If we are headed down a path to becoming like Utah on immigration, we have taken a wrong turn,” Deevers said in a statement. “I respectfully oppose implementing the unhelpful recommendations of this Task Force which do not align with an Oklahoma First policy or the bill that we just passed into law.”

He referenced House Bill 4156, signed by Stitt in April, which creates a crime called “impermissible occupation” for willfully entering the state without legal authorization to be in the United States. The law was put on hold by a federal judge, pending legal challenges, and Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has appealed this order.

Brooks, however, lauded the task force for recognizing the importance of immigrants in Oklahoma.

“We’re excited that the task force understood that embracing immigration is something that means growth for the state of Oklahoma, whether or not that’s economically or population wise, that immigration is a good thing, and not to forget that we’re a nation of immigrants,” he said.

In reference to the recommendation to issue qualified migrants Driving Privilege Cards, Brooks said he has previously tried to get legislation on this issue passed. He said issuing the cards will bring revenue to Oklahoma and increase safety for law enforcement in traffic stops because they would be able to confirm the identity of cardholders.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Abegail Cave, a spokesperson for Stitt, said that the governor “has always been and will always be strong on the border.” Stitt has sent members of the Oklahoma National Guard to the border and has been highly critical of the Biden administration handling of immigration and the border.

Cave said that Stitt will not follow the recommendations of the task force.

She wrote that Stitt “will NOT issue drivers licenses to illegal immigrants. He won’t give jobs to illegal immigrants. He’s not making an office for illegal immigrants.”

These recommendations are not law and not effective without legislative action to enact them.

Stitt’s office did not return a request for comment on if he would support any legislative efforts to put the recommendations into effect.

This story is from nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice.