Barriers to divorce in Oklahoma may endanger lives

Filing for a divorce in Oklahoma can be tricky, according to an Oklahoma nonprofit focused on access to legal aid.

A recent report from Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation found that a combination of high costs and lack of standardized forms could deter those seeking a divorce. Advocates say that’s especially concerning for those at risk of violence from their partner.

“Access to divorce is really critical for keeping people safe and allowing them to escape relationships that may be violent or may turn violent,” said Katie Dilks, the foundation’s executive director.

The report found that, in 90% of divorces in the state, only one party had legal representation. In 40% of divorces, no legal representation was present at all.

While much of that stems from amicable, uncontested divorces, others are a product of the high cost of hiring a divorce attorney.

“The average cost for an uncontested divorce is $2,500 to $5,000,” she said. “If you’re looking at a contested divorce, it can easily get into the $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 range. That’s just simply out of reach for so many Oklahomans.”

Cost isn’t the only barrier.

The report also found that Oklahoma is one of only five states that do not provide standardized court-approved forms for divorce, making it harder for people to navigate their way through an already tough legal process.

Data from a number of studies, like a 2004 working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, show that easier access to divorce can lower rates of domestic violence, partner-on-partner homicide and female suicide.

“Looking at some of our peer states that have tackled this,” Dilks said, “can show us a path forward to create solutions that will work for Oklahoma.”

