Body of missing man found near Bird Creek

Public Radio Tulsa | By KWGS Staff
Published September 13, 2024 at 6:21 PM CDT
Christopher Coulston
Tulsa Police Department
/
Facebook
Christopher Coulston

A man who was last seen Sept. 3 was found dead Friday, the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

Christopher Coulston's truck was located at Mohawk Park Golf Course in north Tulsa. His body was found more than a mile from the truck near Bird Creek.

Police said they are waiting on the state medical examiner to learn how Coulston died.

Here's TPD's full statement:

"Late this afternoon, Tulsa Police recovered the body of Mr. Christopher Coulston after an extensive search. He was located more than a mile and a half northeast from where we previously found his truck, and he was about 50 yards from the bank of Bird Creek in a heavily wooded area.

The Medical Examiner is in charge of determining the official cause of death as it pertains to this investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available."
