Top Republican says more state support for public transit ‘a long way away’

Transit in Tulsa has been growing and changing since a steep drop in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to fares and federal support, much of MetroLink Tulsa’s budget comes from the city. The state of Oklahoma has funded some of MTTA’s operations, but according to the system’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the state has provided “a zero-change in funding for FY2024 from FY2022.”

In an interview with KWGS, Oklahoma Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat was asked if more funding for public transportation from the state could be possible.

“This may not be what you want to hear, but I think it’s a long way away from the state capitol,” Treat said. “The state capitol is dominated by people who have more rural districts.”

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than two-thirds of Oklahoma’s population lives in areas recognized as “urban.”

In July, MetroLink announced it would be scaling back some fixed bus route options in favor of its quasi-ridesharing options such as MicroLink.

