Celebrate civic pride on 918 Day with music and dance in Tulsa

Wednesday is 918 Day and there are a lot of events during the civic pride day named after Tulsa’s area code.

One of the musicians performing at downtown’s festival is David Hernandez. Originally from El Paso, Hernandez has lived in Tulsa for 20 years. Hernandez grew up with music. He has a family full of trio musicians, referring to the classic three-person Mexican ensemble.

Hernandez’s background in music helps him enjoy a a lot of different types of music. He likes to combine genres whether it’s Mexican trio, blues or even Bossa Nova, a Brazilian genre of music that combines jazz and samba.

“I love every kind of genre, every kind of music. So, basically, what I want is my own voice. So, what I do is take a little bit of everything and make it my own.”

Courtesy / David Hernandez Musician David Hernandez strums his guitar.

Hernandez will be one of eight artists performing across two stages meant to highlight the diversity of Tulsa's arts scene.

One group performing at 918 Day specializes in Native American dance. The Rising Buffalo Dance Group showcases styles from many tribes. Simon Washee, the founder of the group, says he believes the 918 Day Festival is an opportunity for Tulsans to understand each other better.

“Sometimes we don’t understand our neighbor, or maybe not where they come from. I think it’s important to have representation so the public can go somewhere and learn about these cultures.”

Each performance by Rising Buffalo includes its own backstory on its creation, which is offered for educational purposes.

The festival takes place Wednesday night from 5 to 9 p.m. at Chapman Green. Parking is free downtown for the event.

