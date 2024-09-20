Expert says youth mental healthcare ‘a huge need across Oklahoma’

As children in Oklahoma get through the first few weeks of the school year, one expert says addressing young people’s mental health is more important than ever.

Oklahoma has the ninth highest suicide rate in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Sara Coffey, chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Oklahoma State University, said reports of mental stress among students are on the rise.

“We do surveys to look at mood, suicidality and other issues across high schoolers,” she said. “We continue to see an uptick in that.”

Firearms play a large role in suicides around the country.

In a gun-enthusiast state like Oklahoma, locking deadly weapons properly is crucial.

“Making sure that [guns are] locked and away, removing ammunition,” Coffey said.

“Quite often, suicidality, even though you might be having chronic thoughts of that, it’s an impulsive action.”

Despite broadening conversations about mental health, Coffey said stigma and shame still keep many from speaking about their needs.

--

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

For LGBTQ people, the Trevor Project’s lifeline can be reached at 866-488-7386.