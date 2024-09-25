Cherokee Nation says deadlock over car tag compact puts thousands at risk of driving illegally

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. are in a deadlock over a car tag compact set to expire at the end of the year, which could leave thousands of Cherokee citizens driving illegally.

This week, Hoskin posted a video saying “a fair compact may not be possible,” explaining that if an agreement is not reached, Cherokee citizens outside of the tribe’s reservation will not be able to claim vehicle tags and titles. Those with existing valid tags "are subject to prosecution by the state after Dec. 31, 2024 or when their tags expire."

Hoskin said the Cherokee system is unique among tribes because it puts the tribe in charge of tags and titles, and “Gov. Stitt can’t stand it.”

News on 6 reports Stitt repeated claims that the Cherokee Nation isn't sharing tag information with state law enforcement. Stitt cites $8 million in unpaid fines attributed to Cherokee tag holders.

Hoskin disputes these figures and says the nation will continue issuing tags regardless of the compact's status, though the tags would only be valid on the reservation. Hoskin emphasizes the potential loss of millions of dollars for services like education and infrastructure if a new agreement isn't reached, while Stitt focuses on protecting Oklahoma's interests.

