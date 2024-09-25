Green Country superintendents call out Ryan Walters, ask for support

Superintendents from Sand Springs, Bixby, Owasso, Jenks, Union, Broken Arrow, and Tulsa school districts gathered at an education summit hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber Wednesday morning.

Each superintendent was given three minutes to speak to the crowd of vendors, educators, and local officials that gathered for breakfast at downtown Tulsa’s DoubleTree Hotel.

Changes in each district were celebrated, and some superintendents took time to ask for more support or to comment on state politics.

Though no one mentioned Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters by name, Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller delivered a pointed rebuke of a “state leader” who wrote an op ed in “a national publication” claiming schools are teaching “skewed” accounts of history. Fox News published an opinion piece by Walters this week.

“And at a time when we all need to be on the same page, higher ed, our tech partners, our chambers, our businesses and our schools, in creating a future for our young people, we have people that aren’t building bridges, they’re burning bridges,” said Miller.

Miller, who said silence is unacceptable, is currently involved in a defamation lawsuit filed after Walters referred to him as a “clown” and a “liar” at a late July press conference. Miller had critically posted on social media that schools were still waiting for federal funding to be passed on from the state department, a claim Walters denied.

Miller told Public Radio Tulsa he expects to be successful in his suit, and that it is currently awaiting a filing from Walters to move forward.

Walters has gained a reputation as a provocateur since his election to Oklahoma's top public education spot in 2023. Aside from mandating in July that the Bible be taught in public schools across the state, his use of taxpayer money for public relations contracts and trips connected to the authors of Project 2025 has drawn scrutiny.

Other officials alluded to a difficult statewide culture while encouraging the crowd to let educators know they’re appreciated. Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee said the district supports its employees by offering childcare until the age of four and free fitness facility options.

“It’s about culture, to be honest, and not just in each school site, but it’s about culture in our state, in regard to making sure teachers understand that they’re valued, and then just setting the standards of handing back their professionalism to them, because a certified teacher deserves that respect,” said Durkee. "You guys really need to harp, and help us make sure our teachers feel respected."

