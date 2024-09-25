Tulsa State Fair enhances security with advanced surveillance technology
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department is using new surveillance technology at the Tulsa State Fair.
Fairgoers might notice D3 security towers while walking into the fairground entrances. The solar- and battery-powered units, provided by remote security tech company LiveView Technologies, livestream and record video into the cloud.
The units have facial recognition software that can do anything from spotting a person with an active arrest warrant to locating a missing child. The towers can also recognize someone carrying a firearm, which accounted for more than half of all arrests at last year’s fair.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says the surveillance units were leased for a good price.
“They were kind enough to allow us to use them for free to test them out.”
The sheriff’s department is also using a drone dog free of charge. Swift Creek Consulting’s Michael Stopp says the computerized canine looks like a popular dog breed.
“It looks like basically a chocolate lab, but it’s white. It’s about the same size as a chocolate lab.”
The remotely operated dog contains cameras. The drone dog also has detection software inside for hazmat, explosives and weapons.
The Tulsa State Fair starts Thursday.