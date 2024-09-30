Bixby principal investigated for reported intoxication, inappropriate touching

Bixby High School’s principal is under criminal investigation after reports of inappropriate behavior with students at a school dance over the weekend.

According to a school district memo, parents and students have accused Principal Mickey Replogle of drunkenness and inappropriately touching students during the high school’s fall dance Saturday night at the Renaissance Hotel in Tulsa.

Tulsa police spokesperson Richard Meulenberg said Replogle was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller has suspended Replogle from duty, calling the reports “utterly unacceptable” behavior.

“The well-being of our students is critically important, and parents and students must have complete confidence in the employees entrusted with their care,” Miller’s statement in the memo reads.

Meulenberg clarified that Replogle’s alleged actions took place in a populated area.

“It didn’t happen in some closed-off area. There wasn’t any type of danger in that way,” Meulenberg said.

Miller says the district is “committed to supporting our students and staff” in light of the reports.

Anyone with footage of the reported incident or relevant information is asked to give it to the district, or to TPD.

TPD’s number is 918-596-9222.