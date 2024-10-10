© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Sierra Spirit’s “Coin Toss” EP launches at Chimera, fusing Indigenous mythology with haunted images

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published October 10, 2024 at 4:50 PM CDT
Musician Sierra Spirit releases her EP “Coin Toss” Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Chimera in downtown Tulsa. She’ll be painting in her lyrics eerie images laced with Indigenous storytelling.

In her song “Easy,” Spirit writes that she’s “a deer on the side of the highway you’ll hit with your car, and then drive 50 feet on your way to the bar like it’s easy.”

Spirit, originally from Claremore, comes from Otoe Missouria and Keetoowah Cherokee heritage. She says the picture of a deer on the side of the road comes from a deity common in her culture.

“She’s called the Deer Woman, but it’s like a beautiful woman who has the face and body of a woman and the feet of a deer. And her kind of sole purpose is to lure off people with ill intentions.”

The feet of the deer are not noticed by people because of the woman’s beauty. Spirit says the Deer Woman becomes the opposite of how people usually think of deer. Instead of a vulnerable animal, the Deer Woman, as referenced in Spirit’s music, becomes something to worry about.

KWGS will have a full story from the album release party, that also includes Tulsan artist Charlotte Bumgarner, on both our website and All Things Considered show Friday.
Local & Regional
Zach Boblitt
