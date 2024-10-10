Tulsa Botanic Garden expands with new arboretum

Tulsa’s Botanic Garden in northwest Tulsa continues to expand.

The nonprofit that boasts donations from “members, foundations, businesses, and individuals” held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to open the new Bost Arboretum.

The arboretum features over 100 trees and various outdoor art pieces.

Tulsa County Commissioner and current mayoral candidate Karen Keith praised the $2 million project.

“It has been absolutely magical to watch this botanic garden bloom,” she said.

Botanic Garden CEO Chuck Lamson said the addition is yet another comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of things had languished,” he said. “I felt fortunate we had some really good people here.”

The garden hired specialty construction firm Jonesplan to build pathways through the area. There’s also a sitting area with 3D-printed artificial rocks.

