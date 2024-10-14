Tribal leaders send message on Native American Day: vote

Tribal nations from across Oklahoma gathered Monday in Dream Keepers Park for Tulsa’s annual Native American Day celebrations.

The festivities included food, music, dancing and a parade like in years past.

Now in its eighth year, Tulsa’s Native American Day predates the federal adoption of Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2021.

This year’s theme was “Voices,” a word that echoed throughout the event.

“We are at a crucial juncture in our history where our voices have never been more necessary,” said Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill.

Tribal leaders had a strong civic message to send to their citizens this year: get out and vote.

1 of 5 — DSC_0920.JPG Scenes from Tulsa's 2024 Native American Day celebrations. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 2 of 5 — DSC_0796.JPG Scenes from Tulsa's 2024 Native American Day celebrations. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 3 of 5 — DSC_0818.JPG Scenes from Tulsa's 2024 Native American Day celebrations. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 4 of 5 — DSC_0843.JPG Singer Scott George, who was nominated for an Oscar for his song “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from the film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” waves to people during Tulsa’s 2024 Native American Day parade. George acted as parade marshal. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 5 of 5 — DSC_0803.JPG Scenes from Tulsa's 2024 Native American Day celebrations. Ben Abrams / KWGS News

“Our Native voices need to be heard because there’s a big vote coming up,” said Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “We want to see a greater [voter] turnout in Indian country across the board, not just here in Oklahoma."

The Cherokee Nation set up a booth at the event with information about how to vote as part of its Cherokee Vote program.

“[Voting] isn’t always a right that Native Americans have had,” said Maggie Glory, who oversees Cherokee Vote.

“That’s a right that our ancestors fought very hard for.”

Native Americans only gained the right to vote after the passage of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924. Many still faced voter discrimination after the law was passed.

Note: Oklahoma’s deadline to register for the November election passed Oct. 11.

