Headline: Commission to explore 1921 Race Massacre reparations in the form of housing for north Tulsa

A commission exploring reparations for descendants of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and north Tulsans has been formed, and it has a clear initial focus: housing.

The Beyond Apology commission, announced in August, is based on a survey of the same name that asked Tulsans what they’d like to see in recompense for the racist attack that killed as many as 300 in the thriving neighborhood known as Black Wall Street. A subsequent report lists housing, education, financial compensation, community and economic development, land, health and wellness, systems change and cultural identity as goals.

At a news conference before the commission’s first meeting Friday, Mayor G.T. Bynum explained why the commission would initially focus on housing.

“That very much aligns with the focus the city council and I have placed around putting more housing in Tulsa, and more affordable housing in Tulsa in particular. And we have happened to approve through Improve Our Tulsa last year tens of millions of dollars that are available for housing initiatives in our city,” said Bynum.

In 2023, Tulsans approved $95 million generated from sales tax revenue to go toward housing.

Bynum has remained firm in the stance that he does not support cash payments to massacre survivors or descendants. The two remaining survivors unsuccessfully sued the city and the state of Oklahoma for financial compensation for their roles in the massacre.

At the news conference, Bynum noted he and north Tulsa’s councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper disagree over cash payments. But he also said he and Hall-Harper have found “common ground” in their discussions about what reparations could look like in Tulsa.

“I am proud that Tulsa has stepped up to say, ‘We are going to do something about (the massacre). We’re probably going to have some mistakes and some missteps, but we are working on it, and we’re going to do that together,” Hall-Harper said.

Bynum and Hall-Harper sit on the commission as city designees with nine community members. At the inaugural meeting, each member gave different reasons for why they applied to the commission.

Therese Anderson Aduni, a descendant of a massacre survivor, said she wants to see north Tulsa have the same resources as other parts of the city.

“A lot of north Tulsans go out south to the hospital. Why can’t we have one in north Tulsa?” s She said. “So I just felt like I had to represent my ancestors and their love of north Tulsa.”

The commission community members are:

