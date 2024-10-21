Beginner runners: A guide to training programs and local trails

Running is more than sport. It’s a way to disconnect – to meditatively feel the pulse of each step. But it’s equally a way to connect, building camaraderie with other runners. And in Tulsa, there’s no shortage of ways to do that.

Tulsa has a strong running community, ranging from long-distance runners to those who opt for quick runs to start or finish their days. You’ll find them every day of the year – rain or shine – hoofing it everywhere from Riverside Drive to Turkey Mountain.

For many, all of that pacing and training culminates each fall in Tulsa’s biggest running event of the year, the Tulsa Run. The 15K started in 1978 with 1,200 runners, and this year – on October 26 – close to 10,000 runners are expected.

Thinking about running but don’t know where to start? One of the best ways is through one of the “Couch to 5K” programs designed for people with little to no running experience. Having a coach to push you along and friends who will miss you when you don’t show up for a training session is excellent motivation to keep you pushing through to your first 5K (3.1 miles) race.

Check out these programs:

No Boundaries – Fleet Feet’s KingsPointe Village location near LaFortune Park

Pub Run Training – Fleet Feet’s Blue Dome location downtown

Weekly Group Runs – This Runner’s World program meets at 5:30 on Mondays and Wednesdays for people of all skill levels, and it’s free. Located in Brookside.

Where to run in Tulsa

There’s no shortage of great locations to run in and around the Tulsa area.

Riverside – The possibilities are endless here, with paths from 11th Street to 101st Street on the east bank of the river, and from 11th Street to 71st Street on the west bank.

Turkey Mountain – These dirt paths are great for those interested in trail running. Choose from moderate to more intense trail runs.

LaFortune Park – If paved running is your thing, it’s hard to beat the beautiful trek through LaFortune Park, which takes you past the golf course, tennis courts and playground.

Keystone Ancient Forest – Looking to get out of town? This nature preserve in Sand Springs offers more than 10 miles of dirt trails plus a .8 mile ADA-compliant paved trail.

Want more speedy content?

Listen: In NPR’s Life Kit podcast, Martinus Evans shares tips from his book Slow AF Run Club. Evans is an evangelist for running and says running is for everyone. “It is hard. [But] what I’m here to tell people is that you can run in the body that you have now.” Listen here: NPR’s Life Kit

Read: Check out Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World, Lauren Fleshman’s memoir about falling in love with training and the pitfalls that came with it. Here, Terry Gross interviews Fleshman on Fresh Air.

Visit: If you haven’t yet walked across the new Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge – go! Walk, run or cycle from the east bank to the west bank of the Arkansas River. Doing so after dark is especially dramatic under the LED lights.