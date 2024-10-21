Crowds gather for opening of Oklahoma's first Scheels store in Tulsa

The sporting goods chain Scheels held a grand opening event in Tulsa Saturday.

The Woodland Hills Mall is the first Scheels location in Oklahoma. Food trucks, marching bands and mascots packed the parking lot to the brim at 6:30 a.m.

The store didn’t open its doors until 9:30 a.m., but Dean Guilfoyle got in line Friday night.

“I honestly thought there was going to be a super long line when we showed up, and since we live an hour away, it didn’t make no sense to drive all the way back home, so we just camped out here.”

Guilfoyle used to go to Scheels in South Dakota when he was a pipeline worker. His friend Ryan Dunn was excited to walk into the Scheels store, but would’ve preferred to wait.

“I wanted to wait and come at a reasonable time, but I guess this is more fun.”

Dunn never visited Scheels before, but Guilfoyle’s excitement got him excited.

Assistant Store Leader Justin Trett said he’s helping to manage more than just a purveyor of sporting goods.

“We have a full-on restaurant. We have a candy factory. We have attractions. We have a Ferris wheel. It’s the ultimate experience for a family looking to have a good time on a weekday or a weekend.”

The Tulsa location is one of 34 Scheels nationwide.

