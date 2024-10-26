Oklahoma one of few abortion ban states that actually saw abortion decline

A new study shows more abortions are being performed across the country now than before Roe v. Wade was overturned. But a few states are bucking that trend.

The #WeCount report shows a small increase in monthly abortions nationwide, despite restrictions created in 2022 by the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. Only three states with bans — Idaho, Texas and Oklahoma — saw actual declines.

According to the report, in the later part of 2020, Oklahomans obtained 4,130 abortions. In the same 2023 period, 2,800 Oklahomans accessed abortion care.

Dr. Ushma Upadhyay who teaches on reproductive health at the University of California San Francisco said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa the decrease indicates unmet need.

“We believe that it’s people who are most disenfranchised, most left out of the healthcare system. People living in poverty, people with low access to digital resources,” said Upadhyay. “It’s people who are most marginalized who are not able to access this essential care.”

Researchers say they’re waiting for federal data on births to paint a fuller picture.

