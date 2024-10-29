Oklahoma lawmaker suggests legislation that could give undocumented immigrants life sentences

OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker on Tuesday said he’s considering legislation that would send undocumented immigrants who commit crimes in Oklahoma to prison for life.

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said at an interim study that the legislation would allow undocumented immigrants the option of being deported in lieu of life in prison.

He said his legislation would give prosecutors discretion, and they could use it to “target those people who are really criminals.”

Carmen Forman / Oklahoma Voice Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, speaks after a legislative committee hearing in January 2024.

The legislative study was designed to inform the House Committee on Criminal Justice and Corrections about the effects of undocumented immigrants on correctional facilities and law enforcement. Lawmakers often use these studies to help craft future legislation.

Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, who sits on the committee, said he opposed the idea.

“Such an idea would merely add taxpayer expense to housing and feeding undocumented folks in jails and prisons and further encumber law enforcement and our court systems,” Deck said in a statement. “There is no need to create additional laws pertaining to undocumented Oklahomans when many are already in place.”

He also pointed to a 2021 Justice Department study showing that U.S. born citizens are more 10 times more likely to commit weapons-related crimes, five times more likely to commit violent crimes, and about two times more likely to commit property crimes and drug crimes.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said he agreed with Humphrey’s idea. He said it would give law enforcement the ability to make arrests “on a solid charge” and determine citizenship later at a jail.

He said he’s concerned that law enforcement is already understaffed and increasing the population of people in prisons and jails in Oklahoma would require more detention staff that isn’t available.

A life sentence is reserved for a few crimes in Oklahoma, including first degree murder, some crimes against children and repeated offenses after felony convictions. Life sentences are equal to 45 years behind bars.