Oklahoma State University plans to move Tulsa County Extension office to OSU Tulsa

Some higher ed offices in Tulsa are on the move.

The Tulsa County Oklahoma State University extension office is moving from the Tulsa State Fairgrounds to Greenwood. The move integrates the office into the OSU Tulsa campus. A ceremonial groundbreaking took place this Tuesday morning to celebrate the move.

“This is the next step though, there’s always something new. When we push outward, and we try to do better than where we are. We try to think about the next generation. This is the next opportunity for students,” District 3 Tulsa County Commissioner said at the groundbreaking press conference.

Dunkerley continued by saying that while the current location of the extension has served the county well, it was time for a change.

Something the office brings with it are master gardeners capable of adding botanical flare. OSU extension Associate Vice President Damona Doye said the master gardeners plan to do some work on the OSU Tulsa campus.

“I know our master gardeners are also excited about the prospects of contributing to landscaping and gardening here on the OSU campus as well,” Doye said.

The project officially breaks ground in early 2025.