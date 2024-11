2024 general election races in the Tulsa area

On Nov. 5, Tulsans will choose the leader of the city as well as the country — and a host of other leadership positions.

Tulsans will choose their next mayor and — depending on where they live — city councilors, state legislators and a new county commissioner.

Public Radio Tulsa has compiled a list ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

MUNICIPAL OFFICE (nonpartisan)

Tulsa Mayor

Monroe Nichols

Karen Keith

Notable Public Radio Tulsa coverage: Mayoral debate sparks policing discussion, spat over political mailer

Tulsa City Council

Council District 2:

Anthony Archie

Stephanie Reisdorph

Council District 7:

Lori Decter Wright

Eddie Huff

Notable Public Radio Tulsa coverage: City Council candidate Eddie Huff labels 1921 Tulsa Massacre 'riot'

Council District 9:

Jayme Fowler

Carol Bush

COUNTY OFFICES

County Clerk

Michael Brandon Willis, Republican

Don Nuam, Democrat

County Commissioner District 2

Lonnie Sims, Republican

Sarah Elizabeth Gray, Democrat

Notable Public Radio Tulsa coverage: Lonnie Sims and Sarah Gray vie for Tulsa County Commission District 2 seat

STATE LEGISLATURE

State Senator District 25

Brian Guthrie, Republican

Karen Gaddis, Democrat

State Senator District 33

Christi Gillespie, Republican

Bob Willis, Democrat

State Senator District 35

Dean Martin, Republican

Jo Anna Dossett, Democrat

State Senator District 37

Aaron Reinhardt, Republican

Andrew Nutter, Independent

State Senator District 39

Dave Rader, Republican

Melissa Bryce, Democrat

State Senator District 16

Scott Fetgatter, Republican

Rosie Lynch, Democrat

State Representative District 66

Kenneth Blevins, Libertarian

Clay Satires, Republican

State Representative District 70

Bradley Banks, Republican

Suzanne Schreiber, Democrat

State Representative District 74

Mark Vancuren, Republican

Aaron Brent, Independent

State Representative District 79

Paul Hassink, Republican

Melissa Provenzano, Democrat

Notable Public Radio Tulsa coverage: Candidates for Tulsa House District 79 appeal to independents

STATEWIDE RACES/QUESTIONS

Corporation Commission

Chad Williams, Libertarian

J. Brian Bingman, Republican

Harold Spradling, Democrat

Judicial retention

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint replacements to the state judiciary if voters decide to not allow these judges to retain their seats:

Supreme Court District 3: James Edmonson

Supreme Court District 4: Noma Gurich

Supreme Court District 7: Yvonne Kauger

Court of Criminal Appeals District 1: William J. Musseman

Court of Criminal Appeals District 4: Scott Rowland

Court of Criminal Appeals District 5: David B. Lewis

Court of Civil Appeals, District 2, Office 2: James R. Huber

Court of Civil Appeals, District 4, Office 2: Timothy J. Downing

Court of Civil Appeals, District 5, Office 1: Thomas E. Prince

Court of Civil Appeals, District 5, Office 2: Robert D. Bell

Court of Civil Appeals, District 6, Office 1: E. Bay Mitchell

Court of Civil Appeals, District 6, Office 2: Brian Jack Goree

State Questions

State Question No. 833

If passed, would allow the state to create public infrastructure districts within cities funded by a special tax within the district.

State Question No. 834

If passed, would change language in state constitution from saying “all” citizens may vote in Oklahoma elections to “only” citizens may vote. Would not change state law.

CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS