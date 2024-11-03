Green Country awakens to tornado sirens, ongoing flood watch

Updated Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:40 a.m.

Early Sunday morning, severe storms swept across Oklahoma. Most of the damage at this time is reported in western Oklahoma, where at least three tornadoes touched down.

Harrah and Newcastle experienced particularly severe damage. Power outages are widespread. 37,000 customers lost electricity, primarily affecting Oklahoma City and surrounding communities.

As of Sunday morning, six people were hospitalized with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

In addition to the tornadoes, heavy rainfall led to flooding worries across much of the state. Forecasts predict additional rounds of storms into Monday. A flood watch is in effect for much for eastern Oklahoma until Monday at 6 p.m.

Updated Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:25 a.m.

Statement from the City of Tulsa:

The City of Tulsa is assessing conditions after the severe storm that passed through Tulsa early this morning.

We are getting reports of loose items blown around by high winds, along with power outages.

Individuals are urged to stay off the roads and don’t be out if you don’t have to. If you have to be out, do not drive over downed power lines or any loose debris. As the rain continues through Monday, flooding could occur. If you see high water in the roadway, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Please see the following ways to report trees in the roadway or to report utility outages:

Trees in the roadway: (918) 596-9488

Power outage or downed lines: Online or call (833) 776-6884

Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area

Follow the City of Tulsa on Facebook, @CityofTulsa, and X, @cityoftulsagov for updates on storm response.

For a list of Frequently Flooded Streets in Tulsa, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/FFS.

