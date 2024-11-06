KWGS News wins OKSPJ awards for excellence in reporting

Congratulations to our KWGS News Reporters Ben Abrams and Max Bryan, and News Director Elizabeth Caldwell, for winning seven Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists Pro Chapter awards!

We are proud to recognize their dedication to bringing our listeners exceptional, trusted reporting:

Radio Outstanding spot news:



Radio Outstanding editing (audio production):



2nd place – “Tulsa elementary hoists Muscogee Nation flag” Elizabeth Caldwell

Radio Outstanding sports story:



2nd place – “Oklahoma-born runners win big at Route 66 Marathon” Ben Abrams

Radio Outstanding extended form news story or series:



3rd place – “Justin Hooper says all he wanted was to be tried in the proper court. Will Tulsa agree?” Max Bryan (with KOSU’s Allison Herrera)

Radio Outstanding interview:



1st place – “Tulsa police chief suggests nation transform response to gun violence” Max Bryan

Radio Outstanding online reporting:



3rd place – “In ‘significant’ findings, city auditor points to gaps in Tulsa’s $87.8 million COVID relief fund accountability” Elizabeth Caldwell, Ben Abrams

Honorable mention – "Demonstrators at city hall call for end of violence in Gaza" Max Bryan

Congratulations as well to fellow Oklahoma NPR member stations KGOU, KOSU, and the reporters at StateImpact Oklahoma in their award achievements and collaboration on the news you depend on.