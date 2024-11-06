KWGS News wins OKSPJ awards for excellence in reporting
Congratulations to our KWGS News Reporters Ben Abrams and Max Bryan, and News Director Elizabeth Caldwell, for winning seven Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists Pro Chapter awards!
We are proud to recognize their dedication to bringing our listeners exceptional, trusted reporting:
Radio Outstanding spot news:
- 1st place – “City begins new 1921 Race Massacre gravesite search” Ben Abrams
- 3rd place – “CEO that sued Bacone may bid on the school in upcoming auction” Ben Abrams
Radio Outstanding editing (audio production):
- 2nd place – “Tulsa elementary hoists Muscogee Nation flag” Elizabeth Caldwell
Radio Outstanding sports story:
- 2nd place – “Oklahoma-born runners win big at Route 66 Marathon” Ben Abrams
Radio Outstanding extended form news story or series:
- 3rd place – “Justin Hooper says all he wanted was to be tried in the proper court. Will Tulsa agree?” Max Bryan (with KOSU’s Allison Herrera)
Radio Outstanding interview:
- 1st place – “Tulsa police chief suggests nation transform response to gun violence” Max Bryan
Radio Outstanding online reporting:
- 3rd place – “In ‘significant’ findings, city auditor points to gaps in Tulsa’s $87.8 million COVID relief fund accountability” Elizabeth Caldwell, Ben Abrams
Honorable mention – "Demonstrators at city hall call for end of violence in Gaza" Max Bryan
Congratulations as well to fellow Oklahoma NPR member stations KGOU, KOSU, and the reporters at StateImpact Oklahoma in their award achievements and collaboration on the news you depend on.