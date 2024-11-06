© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
KWGS News wins OKSPJ awards for excellence in reporting

Public Radio Tulsa | By Judith Nole
Published November 6, 2024 at 2:40 PM CST

Congratulations to our KWGS News Reporters Ben Abrams and Max Bryan, and News Director Elizabeth Caldwell, for winning seven Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists Pro Chapter awards!

We are proud to recognize their dedication to bringing our listeners exceptional, trusted reporting:

Radio Outstanding spot news:

Radio Outstanding editing (audio production):

Radio Outstanding sports story:

Radio Outstanding extended form news story or series:

Radio Outstanding interview:

Radio Outstanding online reporting:

Honorable mention – "Demonstrators at city hall call for end of violence in Gaza" Max Bryan

Congratulations as well to fellow Oklahoma NPR member stations KGOU, KOSU, and the reporters at StateImpact Oklahoma in their award achievements and collaboration on the news you depend on.
Local & Regional KWGS NewsKWGSNPR News
Judith Nole
