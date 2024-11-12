Check out some of Tulsa's Thanksgiving celebrations
Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. The mouth-watering smells coming from the kitchen, the memorable laughs with good company, and making my self-proclaimed renowned apple cider to enjoy. You really can’t ask for anything better, in my opinion.
Some families take this day to keep their pajamas on and watch football at home. However, there are many of us that have traditions that require us to get out of the house. Whether it’s giving back to our community, trying to burn all those turkey-filled calories up, or just spending quality time with our loved ones, Tulsa has many opportunities to create special memories. Let's explore some of the town's Thanksgiving celebrations.
TURKEY TROT LIKE IT'S HOT
As we learned in the last Our Town edition on running, Tulsa has a strong running community. Participating in a 5k or fun run can be an exciting addition to your Thanksgiving routine. Plus…it never hurts to burn off some of those calories from your holiday feast! Luckily, Tulsa has a couple of different Thanksgiving 5k and fun runs for you to try out.
Von Franken Family Food Run
The Von Franken Family Food Run begins at 9am Thanksgiving morning at River West Festival Park at 2100 S. Jackson Ave. No sign up required! Just show up with your donations and running shoes ready to go. The route is untimed and stretches about three miles to run/walk, but you can choose the distance that suits you best.
This year the Tulsa Running Club plans to bring back their staple pancakes for participants! "We also have a raffle for participants." says Corey Jones, President of the Tulsa Running Club. "We'll be handing out tickets to each person who finishes the fun run. We raffle off donated items from local running stores, and we also usually have race entries for events like Tulsa Run and Route 66."
Turkey Trot Run
And what can make running even more rewarding? Gifts! Along with your running t-shirt, participants receive a winter beanie, finisher medal, and some post race snacks/beverages! The course starts and finishes at the Christmas Tree at the BOK Center, making it easy as pie to hang around for the downtown Tulsa Winterfest Celebration. Speaking of pie...
I'M JUST HERE FOR THE PIE
You can’t have Thanksgiving without pie…or whatever the saying is. Whether it’s the nostalgic pumpkin pie or something unique for your family dinner, Tulsa has options on where to find the best pie for your holiday!
Common Tart
Common Tart has a Thanksgiving menu full of delicious options. Last year their top seller was their Maple Brown Butter Chocolate, so they had to bring it back this year! Talking with Alexandra, I asked her what her traditional pie is that she bakes every year for her family outside of the traditional go-to pumpkin. She said "My dad thinks that every holiday table needs some chocolate on it, so I make us a French Silk!"
There is still time to put your order in for the upcoming Turkey day, as the last day order is Wednesday, November 20th. To place an order, send Alexandra an email at commontart@yahoo.com or give them a call during open hours at: (918) 764-8298. You can also find out more information on the Thanksgiving order process HERE.
Antoinette Baking Co.
Thanksgiving is a busy time for Molly and Andrea, as they typically sell 300-500 pies during this holiday! Outside of the traditional pumpkin go-to pie flavor, Molly says the Mile High Chocolate Pie is their biggest seller. If you are like Molly and prefer something like cheesecake on Turkey Day, Antoinette Baking Co. also has other options for the holiday season, such as a pumpkin cake roll, savory snacks, and a pumpkin pecan cheesecake.
You have a little extra time to put in an Antoinette's order for this year's feast. The last day they accept Thanksgiving orders is Sunday, November 24th. Click HERE to see all of the options available to add to your table.
GIVING THANKS BACK
One of the joyous ways of spending a holiday is the gift of giving back. Many families volunteer during this holiday for multiple causes. Here is a look at some of the turkey day volunteering opportunities here in Tulsa.
Meals On Wheels Tulsa
If you'd like to sign up to become a substitute, go to the Volunteer Sign-Up form to submit your information.
John 3:16 Mission Tulsa
They also understand the challenges that can come with busy schedules. You can shop for your donation online and have the order directly sent to the Family and Youth Center.
STRESS-FREE THANKSGIVING FOR ME
We all love the Thanksgiving food, but cooking it all? That is a different story. There are plenty of restaurants in Tulsa that will do the cooking for you. Here are a few that will make for a stress-free feast:
Metro Diner
Be sure to put in your order before Tuesday, November 26th to make your feast easy-peasy.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
If this sounds like the perfect meal to serve in your home, they also provide the 3-course Thanksgiving bundle for six at home. This meal is available for pick up or delivery November 22nd-27th and November 29th-December 1st.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
If you've got the turkey handled, but need some help with sides, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse also provides holiday sides to go. These come either hot and ready or cold with heating instructions. Available pickup for this is November 18th- November 26th and can be pre-ordered HERE.
