Check out some of Tulsa's Thanksgiving celebrations

And what can make running even more rewarding? Gifts! Along with your running t-shirt, participants receive a winter beanie, finisher medal, and some post race snacks/beverages! The course starts and finishes at the Christmas Tree at the BOK Center , making it easy as pie to hang around for the downtown Tulsa Winterfest Celebration . Speaking of pie...

Turkey Trot Run If you need some time to digest that turkey dinner from Thursday, this might be for you! Burn off those calories at the Turkey Trot Run on Black Friday, November 29th located in downtown Tulsa . You can choose to participate in the 5k run/walk or the one mile Fun Run (or walk) with your family and friends, but be sure to leave the fur babies behind as dogs are not allowed to participate (for your safety)! If you're looking for a timed race, the 5k will be for you! There are still spots available for both races, so be sure to grab your tickets as soon as possible. Spots cannot be guaranteed the day of the race.

This year the Tulsa Running Club plans to bring back their staple pancakes for participants! "We also have a raffle for participants." says Corey Jones, President of the Tulsa Running Club . "We'll be handing out tickets to each person who finishes the fun run. We raffle off donated items from local running stores, and we also usually have race entries for events like Tulsa Run and Route 66."

The Von Franken Family Food Run begins at 9am Thanksgiving morning at River West Festival Park at 2100 S. Jackson Ave . No sign up required! Just show up with your donations and running shoes ready to go. The route is untimed and stretches about three miles to run/walk, but you can choose the distance that suits you best.

Von Franken Family Food Run Hosted by the Tulsa Running Club , the Von Franken Family Food Run is a tradition for more than four decades, supporting the Salvation Army by collecting non-perishable items, as well as toys for the Angel Tree . For our furry friends, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals will be there to collect donations of supplies.

As we learned in the last Our Town edition on running, Tulsa has a strong running community. Participating in a 5k or fun run can be an exciting addition to your Thanksgiving routine. Plus…it never hurts to burn off some of those calories from your holiday feast! Luckily, Tulsa has a couple of different Thanksgiving 5k and fun runs for you to try out.