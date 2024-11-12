© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Memorial held for C.L. Daniel, whose grave was first found in Tulsa Race Massacre search

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:33 PM CST
A memorial for Tulsa Race Massacre victims is held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Zach Boblitt
/
KWGS News
A memorial for Tulsa Race Massacre victims is held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

A memorial honoring C.L. Daniel and unidentified 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims took place Tuesday at Oaklawn Cemetery.

C.L. Daniel was the first person identified in the search for mass graves of Tulsa Race Massacre victims. Daniel, a World War I veteran, was travelling across the U.S. to get to Georgia when he stopped in Tulsa.

“He was just trying to get home to his mom when he stopped here and was murdered. His mother died never knowing where her son was buried,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum, who oversaw the 2018 start of the search for massacre graves.

In a written statement, Daniel’s family said that “his story and death serve as a reminder for all to remain committed to remembrance, justice and healing.”

As many as 300 people died in the racist attack on the neighborhood formerly known as Black Wall Street.

The City of Tulsa is still waiting for soil sample results from The Canes, an area near the Arkansas River, and Newblock Park. If researchers notice anomalies in the soil, then they’ll excavate to see if they can find remains.

For more information on the investigation, visit the City of Tulsa’s website.
Local & Regional
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt