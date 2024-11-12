Memorial held for C.L. Daniel, whose grave was first found in Tulsa Race Massacre search

A memorial honoring C.L. Daniel and unidentified 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims took place Tuesday at Oaklawn Cemetery.

C.L. Daniel was the first person identified in the search for mass graves of Tulsa Race Massacre victims. Daniel, a World War I veteran, was travelling across the U.S. to get to Georgia when he stopped in Tulsa.

“He was just trying to get home to his mom when he stopped here and was murdered. His mother died never knowing where her son was buried,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum, who oversaw the 2018 start of the search for massacre graves.

In a written statement, Daniel’s family said that “his story and death serve as a reminder for all to remain committed to remembrance, justice and healing.”

As many as 300 people died in the racist attack on the neighborhood formerly known as Black Wall Street.

The City of Tulsa is still waiting for soil sample results from The Canes, an area near the Arkansas River, and Newblock Park. If researchers notice anomalies in the soil, then they’ll excavate to see if they can find remains.

For more information on the investigation, visit the City of Tulsa’s website.

