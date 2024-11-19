© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Stitt takes first step to address illegal immigration in light of incoming Trump White House

Oklahoma Public Media Exchange (OPMX) | By Lionel Ramos
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:41 AM CST
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks in support of a grocery tax cut at a bill signing ceremony Feb. 27, 2024, in a ceremonial room inside the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks in support of a grocery tax cut at a bill signing ceremony Feb. 27, 2024, in a ceremonial room inside the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Stitt said in a Friday press release that the move is meant to “address the presence of illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in [Oklahoma.]”

"I am still committed to finding ways to pursue state-based workforce visas for those who want to pursue the American dream, but we will not tolerate criminal activity in our state,” Stitt said. “The Oklahoma taxpayer should not be left holding the bill for President Biden’s open border policies.”

State Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton is leading the operation.

Tipton is ordered to work with state, county and local law enforcement and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to produce a plan for the deportation of unauthorized immigrants incarcerated in the state for reasons other than their immigration status.

Eventually, the incoming Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security Officials will be added to the collaboration.

Tipton’s plan is due to the governor no later than Jan. 15 of next year.

"Right now, Oklahoma taxpayers are paying to keep illegal immigrants incarcerated because the Biden administration has refused to enforce the law. This must end now,” Tipton said in the press release. “I look forward to working with law enforcement throughout the state as well as the Department of Corrections to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for crimes committed by illegal immigrants.”

The press release points to 526 unauthorized immigrants currently housed within the State Department of Corrections, which he said costs taxpayers $36,000 a day.

It’s unclear how Operation Guardian will unfold and who exactly it might include.

Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government at KOSU. He joined the station in January 2024 after covering race and equity as a Report For America corps member at Oklahoma Watch, a nonprofit investigative newsroom in Oklahoma City.
