Tulsa Remote gains national attention for benefits to city, participants

A local initiative called Tulsa Remote is catching national attention.

The program that gives remote workers from across the U.S. a $10,000 relocation incentive was recently written up in The New York Times . The paper reports a new study from Harvard University shows TR is good for both the city and the people who participate in the program.

Justin Harlan, the managing director of Tulsa Remote, says that for every incentive dollar paid to those who move, 13 more go back to the city’s economy.

“We know that when you bring in a big number of people that are going to spend locally, go to those coffee shops, bars, restaurants, buy tickets to concerts, get more hotel rooms, that’s now going to create labor demand for local jobs,” said Harlan.

Tulsa Remote says people who come to the city through its program tend to stay here, and go on to do things like teach or start their own businesses.

“We know that about 75 percent of anybody that’s moved is still around today,” said Harlan.

About 3,000 people have participated in the program since 2018.

Tulsa Remote touts helping turn Tulsa’s “brain drain” – where young adults relocate after their local education is complete – into a “brain gain.”

We must note, George Kaiser Family Foundation backs Tulsa Remote and is also a sponsor of KWGS.

