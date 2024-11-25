Taylor Swift: A beacon for Oklahoma women embracing feminine expression

Taylor Swift can be a beacon for Oklahoma women wanting to be themselves.

An important aspect of the global pop star’s rise is her fan base that’s been growing since she was 14.

Northeastern State University graduate student Brooklyn Lawson said Swift’s online community has made it easier for women to feel like they are part of a group.

“Being seen is one of the best feelings,” Lawson said. “She offers that to women across the globe and then they get to lean on each other, as well.”

Lawson will help teach a class on Swift at NSU next semester. The class called Taylor Swift: The Woman, the Music and the Industry explores the cultural and musical significance of Swift, who’s collected more than 100 world records during her ascent to fame.

Another teacher in the class is Alexandra Doyle. Doyle said that Swift has supported feminine expression for millennial and Gen-Z women.

“We are allowed to be girly and stuff that other people might not think is serious, but we don’t need to hide that part of ourselves,” Doyle said.

The course can be taken as a substitute for music appreciation. Doyle said it won’t be easy because her classes aren’t easy.

Instruction on powerful female musicians isn’t a new concept. Yale recently announced Beyoncé’s career will be profiled in an Ivy League offering.

Swift’s class won’t just explore her life. The influences throughout history that created her will also be explored.

“I am trying to present basically the backstory for Taylor Swift and how we got all the way from the medieval era to now,” Doyle said. “What changes had to happen when that led to this moment in music history?”

The class starts Jan. 13.

