Six Rise kids receive Hyper bikes from BMX USA before Grand Nationals

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published November 27, 2024 at 1:54 PM CST
Five of the RISE grads show off their new wheels at USA BMX headquarters
Zach Boblitt / KWGS News
Five of the RISE grads show off their new wheels at USA BMX headquarters

Half a dozen kids graduated from the RISE program at USA BMX that will also be riding on bikes given to them by the program.

RISE is an acronym that stands for resiliency, inclusion, social awareness and education.

RISE is a three-month mentorship and education for North Tulsans. Program Manager with USA BMX Tyler Russell said RISE participants receive three hours of instruction every week.

“They come in and (do) about an hour and a half of riding and racing on the track where they learn to race and ride. Then we bring them back into the classroom and they get a STEM lesson every week. Then we bring a mentor in where they talk on one of those acronyms and we serve them dinner.”

Each student who completes the 12-week program gets a free bike, but a special few get bikes specifically to race at nationals.

Sarah O’Banion is the mother of a student competing at nationals. O'Banion said Rise has helped her son Desmond in many ways.

“I have noticed improved self-esteem.” O’Banion said. “He is more courageous and brave about things. It has been amazing.”

This is the third year of the program. The BMX Grand Nationals start today at the Tulsa Expo Center.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
