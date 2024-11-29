Silver Seed art piece closing up shop

The music of the Silver Seed art installation at Guthrie Green gently washes over the ears of visitors.

The mixed media art piece featuring a disco ball exterior tantalizes the senses with ambient music, colorful lights and flowers on the walls. Artist Scott Bell said that the work is more than meets the eye.

“Silver Seed represents a type of generative, biological experience where it’s this hard seed, protective on the outside, but inside is this womb-like floral experience,” Bell said.

The light display and music last 42 minutes.

Bell is a musician with the band “The Makers Out” who along with Dreamspace Lab created the piece. The ambient version of the music playing at Silver Seed is a bit different than what’s featured on his band’s record Bloodlines/Hope.

“This is really just the vibe of those songs without the song structures,” Bell said.

Bell described his music as cosmic folk that crosses multiple genres.

Just a note, the patterns of lights could be a trigger for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

Silver Seed is open until Nov. 30 each day from 4-8 p.m.

