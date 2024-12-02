Upcoming service changes at MetroLink Tulsa

MetroLink Tulsa has announced changes to some service areas starting Dec. 8th.

Micro transit service in Zone 9, which covers the Tulsa International Airport and the Tulsa Zoo, will be eliminated.

“We have to look at the grand scheme of our services and see where our resources can be better placed,” said BreAnna McCutcheon with MetroLink.

McCutcheon said ridership within Zone 9 has been too low to continue service.

“We’ve tried other modes of transportation with a fixed route service previously that did run directly through Zone 9,” she said. “We took that fixed route away and we implemented micro to see if the ridership would be boosted and it’s continued to kind of stay stagnant.”

McCutcheon said the areas around the airport aren’t very residential, which has decreased demand.

The fixed 201 bus route will still operate in the southern area of Zone 9, and points of interest like the zoo will still be available to micro transit riders.

While Zone 9 will be axed, other areas will see expanded transit service.

Micro transit in Zone 6, which covers much of west Tulsa, will expand to include an industrial zone where several businesses west of I-244, like AAON, Inc., are located.

Meanwhile, service hours in Zones 1, 3 and 4 will extend from 8a.m. to 8:30p.m.

Details can be found on MetroLink Tulsa’s website .