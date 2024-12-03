Oklahoma governor names second new chief of staff in five months

Gov. Kevin Stitt Monday named Tom Newell as his new chief of staff.

Grayson Walker, the previous chief of staff, was appointed in July and is leaving the position to pursue opportunities in the private sector, according to a news release.

“Tom’s passion for serving others, commitment to our values, and his extensive policy expertise make him the perfect person to help guide my administration into this next chapter,” Stitt said in a statement. “He has served Oklahomans as a pastor, a legislator, and a champion for families— and I’m excited to welcome him as my chief of staff.”

Newell previously served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2010 to 2016. He also worked as vice president for the Center for Culture and Family at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, a conservative activist group that is a regular in state legislative politics.

He has also worked as a pastor and with organizations focused on religion, education, public policy and government accountability.

“I am honored to join Gov. Stitt’s team as chief of staff,” Newell said in a statement. “The governor has demonstrated unwavering leadership in making Oklahoma a top ten state for families, freedom, and opportunity. I look forward to working alongside him and our entire staff to deliver on his vision for Oklahoma.”

He has an undergraduate in Bible and pastoral ministries from Mid-America Christian University and a master of business administration from Liberty University.

Newell started Monday.

