Broken Arrow City Council tables decision on Ward 3 appointment

The Broken Arrow City Council heard from nine candidates Tuesday night vying to be appointed to the empty seat.

Applicants included former first responders, a veteran, small businesses owners and a retired teacher.

Council Ward 3 was previously filled by former Broken Arrow Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie, who resigned after being elected to the state Senate.

Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee said seeing that much interest in public service “gives me hope that there are people who actually want to come and serve our community.”

In theory, the seat could remain vacant until elections in April, but the mayor and other councilors want it filled before then for the remaining nine meetings.

Vice Mayor Johnnie Parker was not enthusiastic about appointing a member, saying he’s “not really a big believer in appointments.”

Parker did note, however, that he was appointed in 1978 to the council for three years.

In practice, he said the number of meetings before the election necessitates an appointment.

“In those nine meetings, there’s only going to be four councilors,” said Parker. “The probability of having a split vote two to two, or if one of the councilors had to be gone, we’re going to be down to three councilors.”

While someone could have been appointed that night, councilors agreed to wait until their next meeting on Dec. 17 to decide.