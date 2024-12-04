© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broken Arrow City Council tables decision on Ward 3 appointment

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published December 4, 2024 at 4:06 PM CST
(From center to right) Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee, Vice Mayor Johnnie Parks, Councilor Lisa Ford and Councilor Justin Green speak to a Ward 3 appointment candidate.
City of Broken Arrow
/
Screenshot via YouTube
(From center to right) Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee, Vice Mayor Johnnie Parks, Councilor Lisa Ford and Councilor Justin Green speak to a Ward 3 appointment candidate.

The Broken Arrow City Council heard from nine candidates Tuesday night vying to be appointed to the empty seat.

Applicants included former first responders, a veteran, small businesses owners and a retired teacher.

Council Ward 3 was previously filled by former Broken Arrow Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie, who resigned after being elected to the state Senate.

Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee said seeing that much interest in public service “gives me hope that there are people who actually want to come and serve our community.”

In theory, the seat could remain vacant until elections in April, but the mayor and other councilors want it filled before then for the remaining nine meetings.

Vice Mayor Johnnie Parker was not enthusiastic about appointing a member, saying he’s “not really a big believer in appointments.”

Parker did note, however, that he was appointed in 1978 to the council for three years.

In practice, he said the number of meetings before the election necessitates an appointment.

“In those nine meetings, there’s only going to be four councilors,” said Parker. “The probability of having a split vote two to two, or if one of the councilors had to be gone, we’re going to be down to three councilors.”

While someone could have been appointed that night, councilors agreed to wait until their next meeting on Dec. 17 to decide.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
Tags
Local & Regional Broken ArrowPolitics
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams