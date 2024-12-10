Find your "hygge" here in Tulsa

Have you ever heard of the Danish concept “hygge”? Don’t let the spelling mislead you, this term is pronounced “hooga”. The term is a little hard to explain, but basically hygge is all about taking time away from our everyday rush of life to be with ourselves, or together with the ones we love, to enjoy comforting and quieting pleasures.

A beautiful scenic walk, meditation, crafts…there can be so many ways to experience this peace of mind. Tulsa has many hidden gems that can bring tranquility to us, making us all feel like our cup is full.

During this busiest of months, let’s check out Our Town’s way of finding our chill.

ART HIKES AT KEYSTONE ANCIENT FOREST

Are you someone who likes both hiking and creating art? Ever thought about doing them together? Held on the first Sunday of every month, Keystone Ancient Forest hosts a captivating journey along the 3.2-mile Frank Trail. KAF Trail Ambassador, Liz Dueck, takes you through the scenic trail allowing you time to soak in the astonishing views where you can pause to paint or draw your inspiration. Who wouldn’t be inspired by the beauty of nature?!

Joining in on this journey is easy, as there is no registration required! Just make sure to be at the Visitors Center by 2pm. Whether this is something that sounds like the perfect solo date for yourself, or an event that the family can enjoy, all are welcome to embark on the trail.

OSAGE FOREST OF PEACE

You know when life hits challenges and you start daydreaming about escaping to the middle of a forest to decompress in solitude? Well, this is the place to make that dream a reality! The Osage Forest of Peace is a center for contemplative practice and living, inviting others to join for prayer, contemplation, and meditation, helping them slow down and enjoy the silence and solitude the forest offers. Experience the beauty and privacy of 45 wooded acres on a ridge between Keystone Lake and Shell Lake, just 20 minutes from downtown Tulsa.

The forest offers sanctuary that is restful, tender, and inspiring; a place away from the noise of life, so that you can reflect and renew. It offers personal or group retreats and welcomes anyone to come as a day visitor. To enjoy what the forest has to offer, you can choose your experience and register on their website.

TULSA AUDUBON SOCIETY

A study published in 2024 shows that even half an hour of bird watching can make us happier, healthier, and help foster a deeper connection with nature. The Tulsa Audubon Society formed in April of 1935 to study and protect wild birdlife. TAS’s mission “to foster appreciation, enjoyment, and stewardship of our natural world” all while learning and protecting these creatures, can bring a deep sense of calm and peace.

Does this seem like a perfect way for you to practice hygge? If so, you can join the TAS online by signing up on their website. The $21 membership fee will get you notices of meetings, upcoming events, and the quarterly national magazine.

Mary Jackson is the President of the Tulsa Audubon Society. In my conversation with Mary and the TAS team, we learned how bird watching can bring hygge into our lives.

1. How does bird watching help you find peace and comfort like hygge?

MJ: For me, birding relieves stress and gives me a chance to enjoy the quiet of my surroundings and the natural beauty of the outdoors. Hearing birds sing makes me happy whether I am working out in the yard or even just driving down the street. Plus, it can foster a sense of camaraderie with my fellow birders when we go out as a group to see birds. If the birding is slow then I look at butterflies, dragonflies and anything else connected to nature.

2. What are some of the best areas to go bird watching here in Tulsa?

MJ: Oxley Nature Center/Lake Yahola, Gathering Place, Haikey Creek Park, Washington Irving Park, Woodward Park, Ray Harral Nature Park, local cemeteries, or your backyard by adding feeders and native plants.

3. What are some of your top tips for anyone who is interested in birding, but has no idea where to start?

MJ: There are many apps to help you get started! Ebird is a free app that you can use to track your sightings and see what other birders are seeing. Audubon has a free bird guide app that you can download. Merlin is also a free app by Cornell University that helps identify birds by sound. There are other apps that can be purchased to help identify birds such as iBird Pro and Sibley . Birds of Oklahoma Field Guide is great for beginners, having pictures arranged by color.

For binocular recommendations, Nikon Monarch 8x42 is a good beginning binocular and can be purchased online. Vortex is also a good brand of binoculars that comes in a range of sizes and prices.

4. Are there any birdwatching events coming up?

MJ: December 14th is our annual Christmas Bird Count, contact Jeff Cox at Jeffacox54@gmail.com to join us. On December 31st, we are helping to host a Christmas bird count for kids at Ray Harral Nature Center. You can also watch our Facebook page and website for other upcoming events.

5. What are the membership/volunteering opportunities the Tulsa Audubon Society offers?

MJ: We are always looking for volunteers to help with our annual native plant garden tour, next year being held on May 17th and 18th, for help in maintaining our outdoor classroom, Flycatcher Trail at Jenks high school, and with other events such as Monarchs on the Mountain held in the fall.

KNITTING CLASSES AT GET STITCHIN'

Knitting has been a well-known craft that brings tranquility while also focusing on the present. You may already have the special gift of creating things by hand, but if you're anything like me, you may need a lot of guidance and practice. Get Stitchin’ is a needlework store that offers classes to help share the staff's experience to anyone that is itching to learn how to work with their hands. Stuck on a project, or don't know how to get started on your new one? They are here to help you be successful.

December classes have already passed, but the schedule for January is out! Just visit their website for the class schedule and registration, or stop by and visit them during their business hours. Their goal is to create an atmosphere of making friends and sharing ideas.

BREAD BAKING AT COUNTRY BIRD BAKERY

Making sourdough or using stone ground flour can seem intimidating, but it doesn't have to be with Country Bird Bakery! They offer workshops with a goal to show people how to make creations with regional grain and other local ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and dairy. "Teaching people how to do this helps empower them to support local farmers and changes the way people think about baking." says Cat Cox, the baker behind Country Bird Bakery. "Through teaching we get to be a small part of their memories they create with their family when they bake bread on the weekend, or show their children how to make pecan pie."

Workshop participants get a chance to slow down and work the dough with their hands with this technique. If this sounds like something that will help you find your hygge, you can register for workshops by visiting this link HERE.

'Til next time...I'll see you around Our Town!

