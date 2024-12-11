TU introduces Tre Lamb as new head football coach

The University of Tulsa has officially welcomed its new head football coach.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, TU President Brad Carson and members of the athletic staff introduced Tre Lamb to the Golden Hurricane team.

Lamb previously coached at East Tennessee State and Gardner-Webb. He was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2020.

TU’s football program has been plagued by a string of losing seasons since 2016.

Lamb said he thinks the team’s record can be turned around quickly.

“I firmly believe we can come in here year one and make it to a bowl game. That’s the expectation,” said Lamb. “There’s no reason this should take three years like it used to.”

Lamb takes over the job following Kevin Wilson’s firing after two seasons.

“I want [players] to be able to wear their sweatshirts and their gear around campus and be proud for where they’re at. I want to bring winning back to this program so that they can have that,” said Lamb.

—

We must note, TU holds the broadcast license for KWGS, but does not have any say in the news department’s editorial process.