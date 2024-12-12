Oklahoma State University’s social media influence gets top 5 ranking

Oklahoma State University says it has seen a big boost in its social media numbers, surpassing most of the country’s largest and most prominent schools.

OSU ranked third in social media engagement among all Division I schools, according to social media analytics company Rival IQ. Engagement is a metric that shows how many likes, replies, shares and other interactions followers have with a social media account.

Two years ago, OSU was not so online. The Stillwater-based college didn’t touch the top 100 schools when it came to social media engagement.

“Well, what I like to say is that we’ve got an underdog mentality, but it always translates into dominant results,” Hayley Hagen said.

Hagen took over as digital communications manager at OSU in 2022. Social media is a big part of admissions and the overall goals of the university.

“Just being able to reach so many people in our alumni base is super critical to our, to our university strategy,” Hagen said.

OSU’s social media engagement outpaced the two other Division I schools in Oklahoma. The University of Oklahoma ranked 180 and the University of Tulsa ranked 190 out of all 365 D-I schools.