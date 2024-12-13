Local Habitat for Humanity builds townhomes near downtown Tulsa

They took seven years to build, but the first-ever townhomes made by Green Country Habitat for Humanity are complete.

The townhomes in Kendall-Whittier will bring folks to a vibrant neighborhood near downtown, which is important to Green Country Habitat for Humanity CEO Cameron Walker.

“It does no good to go out in the middle of nowhere and build a bunch of homes and isolate families,” Walker said. “There have to be services, there have to be businesses within close proximity. So, here it is fantastic.”

The new townhomes bring the nonprofit’s total up to 76 affordable homes built this year. The number of total homes built is important, but making sure the houses are affordable is paramount.

“The thing we have to do is preserve affordability. Inflation has driven the price of residential real estate up,” Walker said. “More people are sitting on their property and not selling it because they have two and three percent interest rates. And so high interest rates have caused a real issue as well.”

The Whittier Townhomes stand on the former site of Whittier Elementary School. A second group of townhomes to be completed will be in Black Wall Street.

Green Country Habitat for Humanity plans to build 90 homes in 2025.