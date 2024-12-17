TU launches state's first cyber range to combat data breaches

Editor's note: The University of Tulsa holds the broadcasting license for KWGS.

Officials visited the University of Tulsa Tuesday morning to test drive Oklahoma’s first cyber range.

A cyber range is a virtual tool that predicts malware and ransomware attacks.

TU interim cyberspace and IT director David Keely said the range replicates a live cyber attack to determine weaknesses and strategies for businesses and networks.

“We can determine weaknesses, we can figure out ways to improve their security,” said Keely.

The university plans to partner with government agencies, consultants and small businesses to put the cyber range to use.

Keely said a data breach on average costs a large company more than $4 million. And 60 percent of small businesses that have a ransomware attack close within a year.

At the event Tuesday morning, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols pointed out the city was the victim of a ransomware attack in 2021.

“But I’m also thinking about the broader geopolitical things, like questions of war and peace, and to know that TU — my alma mater — and the city that I love helps, you know, address those issues is just the coolest thing in the world,” said Nichols.

The cyber range is part of TU’s Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute, which opened in 2023.