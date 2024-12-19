© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Enel to pay millions, remove Osage County wind farm

Public Radio Tulsa | By KWGS Staff
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:38 PM CST
Meers, Oklahoma wind turbines
David Purser
/
Wikimedia Commons
Meers, Oklahoma wind turbines

A federal judge has ruled that the owner of an Osage County wind farm, Osage Wind LLC, must pay over $300,000 in damages, millions in attorney fees, and remove 84 turbines and supporting structures by December 2025.

The case, which has been ongoing for more than a decade, centers around the wind farm's failure to obtain necessary permits from the Osage Minerals Council.

Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves ruled in 2023 that Enel, the parent company, had committed trespass by extracting minerals from the Osage illegally.

The ruling also mandates Enel to pay more than $240,000 for the extracted minerals and more than $66,000 in trespass damages.

The total financial impact, including attorney fees and the estimated $259 million cost of removing the turbines, amounts to over $263 million.

The case, which initially began in 2014, has now reached its conclusion after a series of legal challenges.
Local & Regional