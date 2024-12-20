Tulsa Public Schools responds to proposed state rule requiring counting of undocumented immigrants

Editor's note: This story was updated to specify Walters estimated the rules will go into effect in January or February after public comment closes.

The state’s largest school district is commenting on a rule proposed by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

At a Thursday board meeting, Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters introduced new rules published on the department’s website. The guidelines propose striking the words “civil rights” from some portions of the rules, and ensuring the U.S. flag is flown on district properties.

The rules, which Walters estimated will go into effect in "January or February" after being open to public comment, also require students to offer proof of citizenship upon enrollment.

“We have to know how many illegal immigrants are in our schools so we know how to allocate resources,” Walters said at Thursday’s meeting. “We will continue to move forward to ensure that we are preventing any kind of illegal immigration into our state and into our schools.”

Oklahoma City Public Schools released a statement saying it doesn’t collect immigration information on its students and it doesn’t plan to in the future.

Now, TPS is following suit. The district released a video statement of Superintendent Ebony Johnson on Friday. In the video, Johnson notes that every child in the United States is guaranteed the right to a free education.

“This is a federal law and Tulsa Public Schools intends to follow it,” Johnson said. “Tulsa Public Schools is – and always will be – a safe and welcoming place for every student.”

Johnson appeared with Maricarmen Mitchell, bilingual, immigrant and refugee services manager for TPS, who translated Johnson's statement into Spanish.

Here's the full transcript of Johnson’s statement:

Tulsa Public Schools families,

I am reaching out to you to address concerns some of our families are sharing about issues discussed on social media around citizenship and immigration status.

Any proposed change in the rules that apply have not yet been approved and are not currently in effect, and approval for the proposed change would be a lengthy and involved process. I want you to know that at Tulsa Public Schools we value every single student and every family.

Nothing at TPS has changed in our processes or the way we welcome or engage with our families. We do not collect, require, or report any information related to immigration status to the state or federal governments.

Another important note that is critical to this conversation: the constitution of the United States of America ensures that every child is guaranteed the right to a free public education, regardless of immigration status. This is a federal law and Tulsa Public Schools intends to follow it.

Tulsa Public Schools is - and always will be - a safe and welcoming place for every student.

We see you, we love you, and there is a place for you and your children here. We want students here at school every day and we are committed to making sure our schools are safe places where every student is embraced and can thrive.

I hope you have a wonderful holiday with your loved ones. Please take this time to recharge and celebrate the season. We look forward to welcoming all students back to class on January 7.

