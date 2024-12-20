© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa won’t see 'major issues' if federal government shuts down

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published December 20, 2024 at 6:04 AM CST
Matt Trotter
/
KWGS

The City of Tulsa says it won’t be inconvenienced very much if Congress fails to pass a funding bill meant to keep the nation’s government operating.

In Washington, D.C. on Thursday, almost three dozen Republicans — including Oklahoma Rep. Josh Brecheen — joined Democrats to vote against a latest spending resolution. The plan was endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump, unlike an earlier version that failed.

If lawmakers can’t hammer out an agreement, the federal government will shutdown at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Among those most affected will be farmers and disaster victims.

A spokeswoman for the City said there won’t be “major issues” locally since Tulsa is primarily funded by local sales tax and fees, but some federal reimbursements may take longer to arrive.
Local & Regional
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
