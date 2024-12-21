© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Bacone College sells off 70 acres, looks to recruit students for 2025

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published December 21, 2024 at 11:09 AM CST
A statute on the campus of Bacone College in Muskogee is seen.
Bacone College
/
Facebook
A statute on the campus of Bacone College in Muskogee is seen.

A private Oklahoma college with historic ties to several tribal nations is looking to educate students again.

About a year ago, Bacone College in Muskogee was scheduled for auction at a sheriff’s sale due to unpaid debts. That sale was halted after Bacone’s largest creditor learned about the extent of the school’s liabilities.

Since then, Bacone has declared bankruptcy, lost its accreditation, and faced break-ins tied to a decision not to release academic records.

Now, a small group of staff is working to get the school that once boasted a student body of mostly Native Americans up and running again.

In an email to Public Radio Tulsa, President Dr. Leslie Hannah reported that the school sold off 70 of its 120 acres. The sold land was vacant and located on the west side and north end of campus.

Hannah said while the sale isn’t enough to generate the needed $6 million, “things are looking favorable” for students to return to the institution.

“I hope to return a limited number of students by Fall 25. That is no guarantee though,” wrote Hannah.

Hannah said "limited" partnerships are in the works with a network of colleges that would allow Bacone to offer those schools' programs.

“Though it would not be Bacone classes, it will bring life back to campus," wrote Hannah.
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
