Rep. Brecheen joins hawkish Republicans in defying Trump, rejecting last-minute spending bill

The White House announced on Saturday that President Joe Biden signed a bill into law to keep the federal government operating, avoiding a total shutdown and extending funding until March.

The law sets aside over $100 billion in help for victims of Helene and Milton. $10 billion is also marked to aid farmers.

Every Oklahoma lawmaker voted for the package except Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen who represents much of eastern Oklahoma. He joined more than 30 Republican deficit hawks in rejecting the deal, even as President-elect Donald Trump — who endorsed Brecheen — posted that “Republican obstructionists have to be done away with.”

Trump’s post came after Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy gave a fiery speech condemning his own party for not “having an ounce of self-respect” as they voted in line with Trump’s wishes to hastily raise the debt ceiling.

The debt ceiling allows money that’s already been approved by Congress to be spent. While raising the debt ceiling used to be routine, it has become a contentious process as lawmakers vie for leverage.

Trump wanted the ceiling lifted before he takes office in late January, but the package that passed does not include that provision.

On Dec. 20, Brecheen posted on X that his conscience led him to a “no” vote.

“The bill increases spending by over 100 billion and does NOT offer real spending cuts, therefore allowing inflation to continue. My mind is on all Oklahoma families, farmers, and ranchers who have lost approximately 20 percent of their purchasing power since 2020 because of Congress’s continual deficit spending,” wrote Brecheen.

Public Radio Tulsa reached out to Brecheen for more information and we will update this story if we hear back.

